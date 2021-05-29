Daily Weather Forecast For Curtis
CURTIS, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 66 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 62 °F, low 47 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.