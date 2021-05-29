Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Curtis, NE

Daily Weather Forecast For Curtis

Posted by 
Curtis Digest
Curtis Digest
 16 days ago

CURTIS, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0aFRAn7G00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 62 °F, low 47 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Curtis Digest

Curtis Digest

Curtis, NE
5
Followers
146
Post
354
Views
ABOUT

With Curtis Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Curtis, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Ne#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Curtis, NEPosted by
Curtis Digest

Curtis is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(CURTIS, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Curtis. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Curtis, NEPosted by
Curtis Digest

Get weather-ready — Curtis’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Curtis: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Curtis, NEPosted by
Curtis Digest

Curtis forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Curtis: Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Curtis, NEPosted by
Curtis Digest

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Curtis

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Curtis: Sunday, May 16: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 17: Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Frontier County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Frontier, Hayes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Frontier; Hayes SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN FRONTIER AND EAST CENTRAL HAYES COUNTIES UNTIL 1030 PM CDT At 925 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Curtis, moving south at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Curtis, Maywood and Quick. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 30 and 48.