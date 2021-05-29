Cancel
Great River, NY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Great River

Great River Dispatch
Great River Dispatch
 16 days ago

GREAT RIVER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0aFRAmEX00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light Rain

    • High 55 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Rain

    • High 60 °F, low 51 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance very light rain in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Great River, NY
ABOUT

With Great River Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

