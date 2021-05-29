3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s cloudy forecast in Alamo

(ALAMO, NV.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Alamo Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Alamo:

Saturday, May 29 Mostly Cloudy High 90 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 92 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 93 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 96 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.