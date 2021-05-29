Cancel
Jackpot, NV

Daily Weather Forecast For Jackpot

Jackpot News Flash
Jackpot News Flash
 16 days ago

JACKPOT, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aFRAjaM00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 45 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jackpot, NV
ABOUT

With Jackpot News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

