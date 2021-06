Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis lawyer who infamously brandished a gun at Black Lives Matter protesters alongside his wife last year, is now running for the U.S. Senate. The McCloskeys became right-wing celebrities approximately a year ago after they pulled guns on people near their mansion who were protesting the police murder of George Floyd. The couple were indicted on felony charges of evidence tampering and the unlawful use of weapons in connection with the incident, but they’ve maintained a high profile among conservatives, and they campaigned for former President Donald Trump by endorsing him in a speech they gave at the 2020 Republican National Convention.