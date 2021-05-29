Highmore Weather Forecast
HIGHMORE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.