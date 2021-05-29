Cancel
Highmore, SD

Highmore Weather Forecast

Highmore News Flash
 16 days ago

HIGHMORE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aFRAhou00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

