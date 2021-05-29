Cancel
Nucla, CO

Saturday has sun for Nucla — 3 ways to make the most of it

Nucla Digest
Nucla Digest
 16 days ago

(NUCLA, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Nucla. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nucla:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aFRAdI000

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 54 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 51 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Nucla, CO
