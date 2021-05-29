Cancel
Jackman, ME

Daily Weather Forecast For Jackman

Jackman Daily
Jackman Daily
 16 days ago

JACKMAN, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0aFRAadp00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 58 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 59 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 59 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Jackman Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

