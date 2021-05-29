Daily Weather Forecast For Jackman
JACKMAN, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 58 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy then chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night
- High 59 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 59 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
