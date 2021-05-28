Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Roy Hargrove and Mulgrew Miller: In Harmony (Resonance)

jazziz.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiven the tremendous level of artistry on these two concerts — duo performances featuring pianist Mulgrew Miller and Roy Hargrove…. This content is available to subscribers only. To continue reading, please login or start a FREE 14-Day Digital Subscription. Bundle your subscription with our award-winning print magazine here.

www.jazziz.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mulgrew Miller
Person
Roy Hargrove
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resonance#Harmony#Digital Subscription
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musickmuw.org

June Feature – Erroll Garner, Chick Corea & Tal Farlow + Nancy King & Tom Harrell

Night Train continues the June feature with a cover of an Erroll Garner classic, and music from Return to Forever and a Chick Corea special in hour two. There’s also new music from Hammond B3 player Doug Carn, Brazilian guitarist Phill Fest, and saxophonist Brent Jensen, and music from Darius Brubeck for his birthday with father Dave and siblings Chris, Dan and Matthew.
Hermosa Beach, CAwssbradio.org

Lee Morgan’s Complete Lighthouse of Love

There aren’t many artists in the history of jazz who could turn a three-night engagement into 12 albums (eight CDs) of pure musical gold, but the Lee Morgan collection The Complete Live At The Lighthouse, Hermosa Beach, California on Blue Note does just that. The new boxed set, to be...
MusicThe Quietus

Mystical Discipline: Anthony Braxton Interviewed

"In a way I feel like a billionaire" says US composer and improvisor Anthony Braxton to Stewart Smith, in a wide-ranging and deep interview that touches on several new projects and his connections with an international vibrational family. Anthony Braxton by Edu Hawkins. The lazy cliche about Anthony Braxton is...
Musicwbgo.org

Take Five: Kenneth Whalum, George Cables, Ben Goldberg, Emma-Jean Thackray, Simon Moullier

In some circles, Kenneth Whalum is still best recognized as a saxophonist gliding through the overlapping spheres of contemporary jazz and R&B; it was in this capacity that I first saw him, on tour respectively with Maxwell and Jay-Z. But Whalum has also established himself as a compelling vocalist and songwriter in his own right, and that's the foot he puts forward on a forthcoming album, Broken Land 2.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Sebastian by Sean Michael Giddings

Austin-based pianist, composer, singer and producer Sean Michael Giddings has had a wide-ranging career since moving through the University of North Texas 1:00 Lab Band a decade ago. Tours with pop icon Christopher Cross, country star Pat Green, or virtuoso guitarist Eric Johnson offer a deep musical well to draw from when expressing his own songwriting voice or with this, his debut piano trio album. His compositions and musical touch evoke major influences such as Vince Guaraldi, Bill Evans, Keith Jarrett and Brad Mehldau, while the central Texas setting of his home recording studio—with the Baldwin baby grand that’s been with him since childhood—add a patient, comfortable embrace to the session. With the calypso-esque “Sebastian,” or the ‘70s Jarrett-influenced “First Cup,” Giddings’s longtime collaborators bassist Sam Pankey and drummer Daniel Dufour propel and support, while the moving ballad, “In the Light of the Unfinished Moon,” personifies the sound of deep musical connection.
Musicjazztimes.com

Dave Holland: Another Land (Edition)

Considering all of Dave Holland’s spectacular work over the past five-plus decades—from the bassist’s tenure with Miles Davis through his numerous leader and collaborator releases for ECM, and on and on—sometimes he sounds most at home fronting an unfussy small group that’s in it just for the fun of it. This is one of those times: Holland has been calling on guitarist Kevin Eubanks for the occasional workout since the early ’90s, and it’s a natural fit. Drummer Obed Calvaire hasn’t been around nearly as long as the others but makes anyone sound better. They first performed live together around five years ago; Another Land is their debut recording as a trio.
MusicWOUB

County music legend Roy Clark hosts “COUNTRY POP LEGENDS (MY MUSIC)” – June 8 at 9:30 pm

COUNTRY POP LEGENDS (MY MUSIC) – Country Music Legend Roy Clark Hosts a Reunion Featuring Glen Campbell, Crystal Gayle, Hank Locklin, BJ Thomas and More – Country pop legends unite to perform their biggest and best-loved hit recordings from the 1950s, 60s and 70s in this MY MUSIC special. County music legend Roy Clark hosts this emotional trip down three decades of memory lane. New performances from Glen Campbell, Crystal Gayle, Hank Locklin, Bill Anderson, BJ Thomas, the Bellamy Brothers, the Browns and more are intermixed with full-length vintage gems from the vaults.
Musicside-line.com

Disharmony – Resonance (Album – Aliens Production)

Genre/Influences: Ambient-Electro, IDM, Cinematographic. Format: Digital, CD, Cassette. Background/Info: Disharmony has released its first new album in five years. The Slovakian project driven by Aliens Production label owner ‘Ryby’ and Robert Gajdos (Headdreamer) have been inspired by a rather dystopian vision of our world resulting in twelve songs. Content: Disharmony...
Theater & Dancejuno.co.uk

Faxes From The Future (feat Roy Of The Ravers remix)

It's been a hot minute since Timothy J. Fairplay slipped on his Junior Fairplay guise, but he's done just that for this bleep-tastic new 12" on (Emotional) Especial. "End Of Love" is unabashed in its embrace of early Yorkshire techno tones, making a fine job of resurrecting the bleep spectre and letting it shake up the dance once more. Roy Of The Ravers is a smart choice of remixer, and he brings an off-kilter acid rub to the table in his idiosyncratic, braindance-inflected style. The B-side is equal laden with purposefully dusty dance grooves transplanted from the late 80s / early 90s, with "Faxes From The Future" hitting a particularly sharp point in its lazy breakbeat roll and the clanging harmonies of the stabs.
Orlando, FLstaticdive.com

Jon Bernys’ Hypnotic Harmony in Motion

Jon Bernys is a multidisciplinary, multi-talented artist from Wekiwa Springs in the suburbs of Orlando, Florida. As a poet, painter, musician and podcaster he molds multiple media into transformative experimental artworks. Bernys is a complicated artist. Although he is a self described recluse, he makes his creations with the expressed intent of connecting with others. He says, “The reason I create this media and art is to not only inspire people to make their own art but also to help heal people.”
Video Gamesdreamwidth.org

(no subject) (Reply)

INSERT AS TITLE OF YOUR COMMENT: Character Name | Canon | Reserved/Not Reserved. ❥ Fandom OC Approval: (Name of mod who approved you or N/A) Warped Morality & Understanding of the world. Nero is an experiment born and raised in a kill-or-be-killed environment to become the perfect weapon for Shinra. He's never known traditional morality and frankly he doesn't comprehend it. If you're close to him he won't go out of his way to bother you, however if it would benefit him to he'd do it without thinking twice about it. There is no "team" in Deepground. Every man is for himself. That being said, he understands that he can't simply do as he pleases and there are consequences to his actions. This translates to: good behavior gets you rewards like hanging out with your brother, and bad behavior gets you chained to a rock. To this point, he's kind of a tool? He delights in pressing people's buttons and getting them to hate him. Frankly, he has no idea how to interact with people who don't hate him if they aren't Weiss.
Rock Musicallaboutjazz.com

Christoph Irniger's Open City: Retracing The Tenor's Evolution On Intakt Records

A sound poet of sorts, Swiss tenor saxophonist Christoph Irniger has gained quite a reputation for his lyrical tone and creative penmanship, more often than not responsible for the majority of the memorable repertoire he records and performs. The poetic nature of his music is owed not only to the artists that have influenced him over time, but also to the life events that inspire his musical creativity and the things that surround him in everyday life, such as his home, Lake Zurich, the mountains, family, travelling or even just people in general. As for his understanding of jazz music, Irniger explains: "Jazz, for me, is that music, which processes the music of its time. It's more about how you play rather than what."
Musicdebatepost.com

Ella Fitzgerald, undisputed queen of jazz

She goes on stage and stands in front of the mike. The room, packed with the public, falls silent. ‘Scat, skeet, skee, do, doodle do, Skeet, guilt, shot, do doodle do, Skoodulah ball, be-duh-be-dee zoot zoot zu’. we. ¡¡¡She is improvising !!!. The concert continues. ‘Someday he’ll come along the...
Musicwssbradio.org

How Chick Corea Changed Lives

Chick Corea’s passing reverberated through the jazz world with a multigenerational outpouring for an artist seen as both a creative force and a compassionate soul. Drummer Jack DeJohnette, 78, traces his collaborations with Corea back to mid-1960s jams in the pianist’s house in Queens, New York. Those meetings, DeJohnette said, transcended the boundary between work and play: “You knew you were going to have fun and the level of playing would be the highest possible.”
Musicthatericalper.com

Never-Before-Released Album Of Devotional Songs From Spiritual Jazz Legend Alice Coltrane

This summer, the world will finally hear an intimate, spiritual recording made by the godmother of spiritual jazz, Alice Coltrane. Recorded in 1981 and never shared in this form with the world at large, Kirtan: Turiya Sings is a stunning collection of nine devotional songs, featuring the never-before-heard combination of Alice Coltrane’s voice and organ. Kirtan: Turiya Sings will be available July 16 on Impulse! Records/UMe/Universal Music Canada, as part of the legendary label’s 60th anniversary celebration.
Musiclondonjazznews.com

Obed Calvaire, Bob Franceschini, Kevin Hays & Orlando Le Fleming – ‘Whole Lotta Love: The Music of Led Zeppelin’

Obed Calvaire, Bob Franceschini, Kevin Hays & Orlando Le Fleming – Whole Lotta Love: The Music of Led Zeppelin. (Chesky Records. Album review by John Bungey) Jazz Led Zeppelin? Was this a bet dreamt up just before last orders? Or was it a record executive’s 4am brainstorm? On the face of it, the stentorian thrash of the 1970s hammers of the gods – all throbbing guitars and throbbing manhoods – has zero in common with the poetry of Miles and Monk.
Musickcrw.com

U-Roy: ‘Man Next Door’ (feat. Santigold)

A final full-length recording by the late iconic originator of chatty rhythmic toasting style U-Roy will see daylight in mid-July, featuring guest appearances by top notch talent like Ziggy Marley, Mick Jones of The Clash, David Hinds of Steel Pulse, and others, and promises to be a celebration. Santigold was honored and awed when asked to sing on her favorite track, “Man Next Door.”
Musictheheatwarps.com

4.5.1973 Seattle

Miles Davis demanded three things of Pete Cosey when the guitarist joined his band in the spring of 1973:. The first was to move upfront, because the first day went to play with him I set my table up at the back near the rhythm section. He said “No, no – I want you up front.” The other thing was that he asked me to turn up [the volume]. I was always used to blending and having a balance. I didn’t know what he expected in terms of going over the top with the sound. So when he asked me to turn up [the volume], that’s all he had to say it one time! From then on I was in the t-zone [in your face]. One time, one of the guys said “Congratulations man, I’ve never heard music that loud. You actually made my teeth jangle!” And the third thing he said was: “Sit there and look black!”
Musiclondonjazznews.com

52 Jazz Tracks for 2021 (24. ‘Rag’ – Bill Frisell, This Land, 1992)

The 24th of Jon Turney’s weekly selection (introduced HERE), perhaps the most influential guitar player of the last decades. Much of Bill Frisell’s later work finds him digging deeper into songs he heard when much younger. He says if you liked it decades ago, and still do, then it may have lasting value: pretty much the premise of this little series. But I do think the work from this earlier period, towards the end of his magical trio with Joey Baron and Kermit Driscoll, was special.