Tribune, KS

A rainy Saturday in Tribune — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Tribune News Watch
Tribune News Watch
 16 days ago

(TRIBUNE, KS) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Tribune Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tribune:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aFRAXwW00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Patchy fog in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then areas of fog during night

    • High 60 °F, low 47 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Tribune, KS
With Tribune News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

