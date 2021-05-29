Daily Weather Forecast For Seligman
SELIGMAN, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 84 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 87 °F, low 55 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.