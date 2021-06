I am sitting on the front porch watching the rain pour down. It is coming down hard. I am dressed to go out for a run but I can’t — because it’s raining. Earlier this morning, Becky and neighbor Kelly went out and ran in a gentle sprinkle. I stayed in because I was drinking coffee and still waking up. Besides, that is their time to run and chat. I suppose I should have gone while the rain was light and enjoyed my coffee later. “Later” which would be now, I guess.