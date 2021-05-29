Cancel
Lincoln, MT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lincoln

Lincoln Times
Lincoln Times
 16 days ago

LINCOLN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aFRA09200

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lincoln, MT
