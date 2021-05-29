Cancel
Cars

Dodge Ram trucks recalled because wheels could fly off

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 16 days ago
DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 500,000 Dodge Ram trucks because the lug nuts could be overtightened and break studs causing the wheels to fly off.

The recall covers certain 2012 to 2021 Ram 3500 heavy-duty trucks, Ram 4500 and 5500 cab-chassis vehicles with dual rear wheels and flanged lug nuts sold mostly in North America.

Some service and owner’s manuals listed the wrong torque specifications for tightening the lug nuts. If the lug nuts are overtightened the wheel studs could become damaged causing the wheels to come off.

Fiat Chrysler, which is owned by Stellantis, said the wheels were tightened properly at the factory. The vehicles that would be affected are those that have had wheels removed for service.

Vehicle owners will be notified in the next eight weeks. Dealers will inspect and replace wheels studs if necessary.

There are no known crashes or injuries related to the issue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2021 Cox Media Group

