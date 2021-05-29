Daily Weather Forecast For Walden
WALDEN, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain and snow showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.