Crosby, ND

Crosby Daily Weather Forecast

Crosby Digest

 16 days ago

CROSBY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wowpF_0aFR9n7000

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.






ABOUT

With Crosby Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

