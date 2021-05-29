Crosby Daily Weather Forecast
CROSBY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
