Crosby Daily Weather Forecast

CROSBY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 23 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 69 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 22 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 18 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 78 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 20 mph



