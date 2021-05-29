Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coffee Springs, AL

Coffee Springs Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Coffee Springs Updates
Coffee Springs Updates
 16 days ago

COFFEE SPRINGS, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aFR9dHk00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Coffee Springs Updates

Coffee Springs Updates

Coffee Springs, AL
32
Followers
161
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Coffee Springs Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coffee Springs, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Coffee Springs, ALPosted by
Coffee Springs Updates

Coffee Springs is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(COFFEE SPRINGS, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Coffee Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Coffee Springs, ALPosted by
Coffee Springs Updates

Get weather-ready — Coffee Springs’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Coffee Springs: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;