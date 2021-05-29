Coffee Springs Daily Weather Forecast

COFFEE SPRINGS, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 85 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 83 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 90 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 92 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



