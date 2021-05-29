Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Indonesia frees Iran-flagged tanker after 4 months

By EDNA TARIGAN - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 26 days ago

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities say an Iranian-flagged tanker and another ship have been released after a four-month detention for illegally transferring oil in Indonesian waters. A spokesman for Indonesia’s Maritime Security Agency said Saturday that the two ships were released Friday. The ships' captains were allowed to leave despite being sentenced Tuesday to a year in prison for not complying with shipping channel regulations. The tankers were detained in late January along with 36 Iranian and 25 Chinese crewmembers. China’s government gave no indication what the oil tanker was doing when it was found at sea transferring fuel from the Iranian ship.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Tanker#Ap#Indonesian#Iranian#Maritime Security Agency#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

China 'Cannot Be Stopped by Anyone,' Beijing Defense Official Warns U.S.

China's growth "cannot be stopped by anyone," a Chinese official declared on Thursday as he warned the United States against any further contact with Taiwan. Ren Guoqiang, a spokesperson for China's Defense Ministry, also fired off bellicose comments at democratic Taiwan, saying its future lied in "national unification" with the mainland.
Politicsmarinelink.com

China Condemns Latest US Warship Transit of Taiwan Strait

The guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) steams through the Philippine Sea Aug. 19, 2013. (Photo: Ramon G. Go / U.S. Navy) China condemned the United States on Wednesday as the region's greatest security "risk creator" after a U.S. warship again sailed through the sensitive waterway that separates Taiwan from China.
Politicsdallassun.com

Japan lodges protest with Russia

Tokyo [Japan], June 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Tokyo has lodged a protest with Moscow via diplomatic channels over Russia's military drills in the waters of the Sea of Japan off the Sakhalin Island and the Southern Kuril Islands that Tokyo considers part of its Northern Territories, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Thursday.
MilitaryJanes

Indonesian Navy begins receiving ScanEagle UAVs from US

Video footage released on 21 June indicates that the Indonesian Navy (Tentara Nasional Indonesia Angkatan Laut: TNI–AL) has begun receiving Boeing Insitu ScanEagle unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) donated by the US government. Released by TNI–AL-affiliated Jalesveva Jayamahe TV, the footage shows one ScanEagle 2 UAV during the inauguration ceremony of...
Trafficfuturesoutheastasia.com

Indonesia - the airport railway champions of Southeast Asia

After compiling a master list of current and proposed urban rail transit in Southeast Asia, it occurred to me that Indonesia has become the airport railway champions of Southeast Asia. Indonesia has 5 operating airport railways, 1 under construction, and another 5 that are considered. This week’s article is about current and proposed airport railways in Southeast Asia. It includes a map where you can get an overview of airports with rail links.
POTUSWashington Times

Navy warship challenges China with Taiwan Strait voyage

A U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer sailed through the disputed Taiwan Strait on Tuesday in the latest show of force aimed at keeping the status of the 100-mile waterway as international waters and challenge claims by China. The USS Curtis Wilbur, an Arleigh Burke-class missile destroyer, conducted a routine passage of...
Worldch-aviation.com

Garuda Indonesia stocks frozen after sukuk default

09.06.2021 - 05:46 UTC. Garuda Indonesia (GA, Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta) will return two of its B737-800s to one of its lessors before the period of their lease ends, as part of its attempts to “adjust to the new normal” and improve its finances, the airline revealed in a statement sent to local media on June 6.
Public Health101 WIXX

Indonesia passes 2 million coronavirus cases after new daily record

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia reported 14,536 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the highest daily increase since the beginning of the pandemic, taking its overall cases past the 2 million mark. Health ministry showed there were 294 more deaths, taking total fatalities to 54,956, with 2,004,445 cases overall. (Reporting by Gayatri...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Indonesia stocks fall 2% on virus surge, yields hit two-month high

BENGALURU (June 18): Indonesian stocks slid nearly 2% and the rupiah weakened on Friday as surging Covid-19 cases sapped risk appetite and squashed hopes that the central bank's accommodative stance would allow equity markets to recover. South Korea's won fell for the fifth consecutive day in its worst week since...
AccidentsUS News and World Report

Six Workers Injured After Fire at Indonesia's Weda Bay Nickel Smelter

JAKARTA (Reuters) - A fire broke out at an Indonesian nickel smelting facility on Halmahera island, injuring six workers, who were evacuated and receiving intensive care, operator PT Indonesia Weda Bay Industrial Park (IWIP) said on Wednesday. The fire started on Tuesday and was since under control, an IWIP representative...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia's rupiah hits 1-month low on dovish c.bank, Fed and virus worries

* Rupiah set for worst day since Feb. 26 * Won hits lowest since May 20 * Taiwan c.bank rate decision due * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Shashwat Awasthi June 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah was set for its worst day in four months on Thursday, as a double whammy of rising COVID-19 cases and a hawkish turn by the U.S. Federal Reserve eclipsed its central bank's promise to support the currency further. Other emerging Asian currencies were also weaker, led by a 1% slide in South Korea's won, as the dollar hit two-month highs after the Fed signalled it would raise interest rates earlier than expected and consider tapering bond buying. Bank Indonesia (BI), which has cut rates by 150 basis points and injected over $57 billion worth of liquidity since 2020, met expectations by leaving rates at 3.50% and pledged to further strengthen measures to stabilise the rupiah. The currency fell 0.7% to its lowest level in nearly a month, having weakened as much as 0.9% following the Fed readout overnight and Indonesia's highest daily COVID-19 infections tally since late-February. Indonesian three-year benchmark yields pared earlier gains and were up 1.1 basis point at 4.659%, while Jakarta's equity index edged 0.1% lower. Even as rising infections threaten to stifle Indonesia's economic recovery, "emergent macro-stability risks" limit BI's options to ease policy further, Mizuho analysts said. "This will be exacerbated following the hawkish surprise from the U.S. Fed overnight, which we expect will increase depreciation pressures on the IDR." BI's decision also came on the heels of the World Bank suggesting the country keep its monetary policy accommodative and make the rupiah exchange rate flexible amid external pressure. The Fed's indications on policy tightening could prompt central banks in emerging markets to soon follow suit, which could cycle cash out of those markets. A Reuters poll showed that investors had trimmed long bets on most of Asia's emerging currencies, partly as they weigh the prospect of tighter monetary settings. "The stage is set for what I feel is a period of somewhat higher volatility as the narrative changes and traders adjust to a future reduction in liquidity conditions," said Chris Weston, head of research at broker Pepperstone. Philippine shares, which have soared more than 11% in the last three weeks, fell over 1% and suffered their biggest one-day drop in more than a month. Outperforming their regional peers, stocks in Thailand gained 0.3% after the government said it planned to reopen the nation to visitors within 120 days and kick-start the tourism-reliant economy. If the government's plan to fully reopen the country and procure vaccines is successful, it would give the economy a shot in the arm in the country's peak tourist season in the fourth quarter, analysts at Phillip Capital said in a note. HIGHLIGHTS: ** In the Philippines, top index losers are Bloombery Resorts down 2.4%, Universal Robina down 2.3%, and Ayala Land down 2.3%. ** Top gainers on Thailand's SETI include Thai Textile Industry up 22.02%, Jasmine Telecom Systems up 18.8%, and Finansia Syrus Securities up 18%. Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0730 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan +0.03 -6.71 -0.93 5.74 China -0.51 +1.53 0.21 1.51 India -0.64 -0.99 -0.32 12.42 Indonesia -0.73 -2.09 -0.06 1.60 Malaysia -0.46 -2.78 -0.50 -3.49 Philippines -0.25 -0.72 -1.23 -3.53 S.Korea -1.17 -3.91 -0.42 13.62 Singapore -0.16 -1.29 0.13 10.54 Taiwan -0.22 +2.63 0.48 18.04 Thailand -0.64 -4.46 0.22 12.35 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
Aerospace & DefenseNavy Times

China sends largest group of military aircraft in single day near Taiwan

MELBOURNE, Australia — China has sent its largest-ever number of military aircraft in a single day into the international airspace surrounding Taiwan, with the island nation scrambling its fighter jets and deploying air defense missile systems in response. The Taiwanese Ministry of National Defense said 28 People’s Liberation Army aircraft...
Environmenttheedgemarkets.com

Indonesia warns of tsunami after quake near key nickel sites

(June 16): Indonesia warns of aftershocks and possible tsunami after a 6.1-magnitude quake hit the Maluku islands, a key nickel production area. Those living along the coastlines of Japutih and Apiahu on Seram island, Maluku, should stay vigilant, the meteorological, climatological and geophysical agency said in a statement on Wednesday. Residents are told to move away from the shoreline toward higher ground.