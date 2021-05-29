Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Longville, MN

Rainy Saturday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Longville Dispatch
Longville Dispatch
 16 days ago

(LONGVILLE, MN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Longville Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Longville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aFR9adZ00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Widespread frost then partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Longville Dispatch

Longville Dispatch

Longville, MN
18
Followers
135
Post
691
Views
ABOUT

With Longville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longville, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Night Time#Sunbreak#Rain Saturday#Chance Rain Showers#Nws Data#Nearby Hikes#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Planning#Longville Saturday#Things#Bookkeeping#Mn#Stable Personal Finances#Grey#Inspiration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Longville, MNPosted by
Longville Dispatch

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(LONGVILLE, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Longville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Longville, MNPosted by
Longville Dispatch

4-day forecast for Longville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Longville: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Patchy fog in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 22: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Longville, MNPosted by
Longville Dispatch

Your 4-day outlook for Longville weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Longville: Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms;