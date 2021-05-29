Draymond Green Responds To Fan Who Wants Kawhi Leonard On The Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green never thought he’d be drafted and play for the Golden State Warriors. Heck, he didn’t even expect to play in California!. In an AMA session on Bleacher Report, Green confessed that when he was thinking where he would end up with in the 2012 NBA Draft, he ruled out going to California. While he had his worries leaving Michigan, the former Defensive Player of the Year noted that he thought he’d be selected by the Miami Heat or Chicago Bulls based on the talks he was hearing at the time.