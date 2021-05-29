Draymond Green Responds To Fan Who Wants Kawhi Leonard On The Golden State Warriors

In one of the most important games in Clippers franchise history, Kawhi Leonard delivered a superstar performance to prolong his team’s season. Leonard was unreal in Game 6 against the Mavericks, dropping 45 points on 18-25 shooting, including 29 points in the second half. He was firing on all cylinders, hitting midrange jumpers and three-pointers regardless of who was defending him. In the fourth quarter, the Clippers hunted Luka Doncic in pick-and-roll, having whomever Doncic was guarding set a screen for Leonard in order to exploit the mismatch. To his credit, Doncic stayed in front of Leonard and kept a hand in his face, but it didn’t matter. Leonard hit two huge step-back threes within 40 seconds of each other to effectively put the game out of reach for Dallas.