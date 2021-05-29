Cancel
Point Roberts, WA

Saturday has sun for Point Roberts — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Point Roberts Journal
Point Roberts Journal
 16 days ago

(POINT ROBERTS, WA) A sunny Saturday is here for Point Roberts, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Point Roberts:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400SO6_0aFR9DWy00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 66 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Point Roberts, WA
