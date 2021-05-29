Germany still waiting for Kroos after coronavirus infection

SEEFELD, Austria (AP) — Germany coach Joachim Löw says he is still waiting for Toni Kroos to test negative for the coronavirus and join up with the team ahead of the European Championship. It's nearly two weeks after the Real Madrid midfielder first contracted the virus. That is delaying his arrival at Germany’s pre-tournament training camp in Austria. Löw says Kroos returned a positive test result as of Friday. Germany has a warm-up friendly against Denmark on Wednesday and another against Latvia on June 7 before starting its Euro 2020 campaign against France in Munich on June 15.