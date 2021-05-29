Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Indonesia ferry catches fire at sea; no casualties

wcn247.com
 26 days ago

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Officials in eastern Indonesian authorities say a ferry caught fire with nearly 200 people on board, forcing passengers and crew to jump into the sea but causing no casualties. The fire broke out Saturday morning as the ferry was headed for Sanana, a port on the remote island of Limafatola. A spokesperson for the sea transportation directorate general said all 181 passengers, including 22 children, and 14 crew members were rescued. He said authorities were still investigating the cause of the incident. Ferry accidents are common in Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago nation with more than 17,000 islands.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casualties#Fire At Sea#Jakarta#Accident#Ap#Eastern Indonesian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Accidents101 WIXX

Six workers injured after fire at Indonesia’s Weda Bay nickel smelter

JAKARTA (Reuters) – A fire broke out at an Indonesian nickel smelting facility on Halmahera island, injuring six workers, who were evacuated and receiving intensive care, operator PT Indonesia Weda Bay Industrial Park (IWIP) said on Wednesday. The fire started on Tuesday and was since under control, an IWIP representative...
AccidentsPosted by
Y101

RV Full of Fireworks Catches Fire

A video shared to "Street People of Los Angeles" on Instagram showed what happened when a recreational vehicle caught fire that was apparently filled with fireworks. The video starts by showing an out of control blaze that's consumed the majority of the camper parked on the side of the road. A few seconds after the person shooting the video says "East L.A," the sounds of the fireworks lighting and launching can be heard.
AccidentsTelegraph

Watch: Fireworks factory catches fire in Moscow

A warehouse holding a reported 16.5 tons of fireworks in central Moscow caught fire on Saturday, injuring several people. Three firefighters and a warehouse employee were injured, and one firefighter was hospitalized. The sound of fireworks exploding rang through the air, while a plume of smoke rose skywards from the...
Palm Springs, CAmynewsla.com

Apartment Catches Fire in Palm Springs, One Hurt

One person suffered smoke inhalation Tuesday when one unit of a 12-unit apartment complex for homeless and disabled residents caught fire in Palm Springs. The blaze was reported about 8:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of De Anza Road, according Palm Springs Fire Department Capt. Nathan Gunkel. He said 20...
Public Safetythevibes.com

Over 80 fishermen go missing in Indonesia seas over 6 months

JAKARTA – As many as 83 fishermen have gone missing in Indonesian waters in the six months from December last year, according to the country’s Destructive Fishing Watch (DFW). Its coordinator, Moh Abdi Suhufan, said the disappearances followed 42 accidents, the majority of which involved fishing boats below 10 gross...
knom.org

Nome Trailer Catches Fire, No Injuries Reported

A trailer caught fire on East Third Avenue in Nome the night of Tuesday, June 8th. The blaze left quite a bit of damage, but no injuries were reported. According to Fire Chief Jim West, the fire was reported to the Nome Volunteer Fire Department around 7:45pm. He says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Pāhoa, HIbigislandgazette.com

‘Squatter House’ Catches Fire in Pāhoa

The Hawaii Fire Department (HFD) responded to a single story residential structure on Lai Street in Pāhoa that was approximately 95% involved in fire at 9:48 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. An adjacent residential structure and the surrounding trees and brush were being threatend by heat and fire. The...
Accidentsvernonmatters.ca

VIDEO: Boat catches fire on Long Lake

NANAIMO — A sunny weekend at the beach was interrupted by a boat which caught fire. The motor boat was engulfed in flame in the middle of Long Lake on Sunday, June 20 just after 4 p.m. “We are not sure what happened or started the fire, but some jet...
Nocatee, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

House catches fire in Nocatee

NOCATEE, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned that a home caught fire Monday afternoon in Nocatee. The home is located on Palm Breeze Drive, which is located off Preservation Trail. Our Bridgette Matter is headed to the area to find out how the fire started and if anyone was...
AccidentsBBC

Vehicle fire extinguished on Oban to Barra ferry

A fire broke out in a vehicle on a ferry operating between Oban in Argyll and Castlebay in Barra in the Western Isles. A volunteer crew from the Tobermory lifeboat helped local firefighters reach the blaze on the MV Isle of Lewis after being alerted at about 15:25. The RNLI...
Accidentscumbriacrack.com

Two casualties rescued from building after large Carlisle fire

Two casualties were rescued from a Carlisle building after a large fire spread to two properties. Carlisle east fire station were called to Leabourne Road after reports of a small fire in the open shortly before 3pm today. Crews discovered a large fire involving a number of outbuildings, which had...
AccidentsThe Independent

Single-engine plane crashes and catches on fire in Maryland

A single-engine plane crashed this morning in Talbot County, Easton where the plane became fully engulfed in flames with the pilot sustaining injuries. Preliminary investigations into the reason for the crash are inconclusive. Troopers were called to the scene where they pulled the pilot from the wreckage. Shortly afterwards, the plane burst into flames. The pilot was flown via helicopter to a nearby hospital for assesment and treatment of their injuries. Footage from the air shows the burned out shell of the plane.
Hall County, GAPosted by
The Times

Outbuilding catches fire on Old Cornelia Highway

Hall County firefighters extinguished a fire Wednesday, June 16, at an outbuilding on Old Cornelia Highway in Lula. Firefighters found the shop fully engulfed in flames around noon Wednesday in the 5600 block of Old Cornelia Highway. Division Chief Zach Brackett said no injuries were reported, and the cause is...
Brockton, MAwhdh.com

Horse rescued after trailer catches fire in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders rescued a horse after its trailer caught fire in Brockton on Sunday, officials said. Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Route 24 found a truck hauling a horse trailer that had caught on fire. The horse was taken out safely. (Copyright (c) 2021...
Miami, FLinsideedition.com

1 Dead and 9 Injured in Partial Building Collapse Near Miami

One side of a high-rise condominium building in South Florida has collapsed, leaving one person dead and at last nine others injured, authorities said. Dozens of fire rescue units rushed to the Champlain Towers South condo located at 8777 Collins Ave. in Surfside, a few miles north of Miami Beach, to try to locate residents that may be trapped in the rubble, CBS Miami reported.
Miami-dade County, FLgoodmorningamerica.com

Florida building collapse latest: 3 dead, as many as 99 missing

At least three people are dead and as many as 99 are unaccounted for after a 12-story residential building partially collapsed in Miami-Dade County, Florida, early Thursday, a county official told ABC News. The collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium in the small, beachside town of Surfside, about 6...