Daily Weather Forecast For Bunker
BUNKER, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Patchy drizzle then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 62 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance Rain Showers
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Chance Rain Showers
- High 69 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
