Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bunker, MO

Daily Weather Forecast For Bunker

Posted by 
Bunker News Beat
Bunker News Beat
 16 days ago

BUNKER, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0aFR911V00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy drizzle then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 62 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 69 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bunker News Beat

Bunker News Beat

Bunker, MO
24
Followers
115
Post
352
Views
ABOUT

With Bunker News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bunker, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Bunker, MOPosted by
Bunker News Beat

Friday has sun for Bunker — 3 ways to make the most of it

(BUNKER, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bunker. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Bunker, MOPosted by
Bunker News Beat

Take advantage of a rainy Thursday in Bunker

(BUNKER, MO) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Bunker Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.