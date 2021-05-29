Cancel
Gore Springs, MS

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Gore Springs

Gore Springs News Watch
 16 days ago

(GORE SPRINGS, MS) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Gore Springs:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aFR908m00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

