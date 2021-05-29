Yoder Weather Forecast
YODER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 59 °F, low 45 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 55 °F, low 44 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
