Yoder, CO

Yoder Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Yoder Post
Yoder Post
 16 days ago

YODER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0aFR8yby00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 59 °F, low 45 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 44 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Yoder Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

