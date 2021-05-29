Daily Weather Forecast For Buxton

BUXTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 80 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 77 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 16 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 75 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 79 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.