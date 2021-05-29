Daily Weather Forecast For Buxton
BUXTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 80 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 75 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 79 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
