Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buxton, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Buxton

Posted by 
Buxton Post
Buxton Post
 16 days ago

BUXTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aFR8wqW00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 80 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 79 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Buxton Post

Buxton Post

Buxton, NC
7
Followers
114
Post
332
Views
ABOUT

With Buxton Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buxton, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Slight Chance Showers#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Buxton, NCPosted by
Buxton Post

Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Buxton

(BUXTON, NC) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Buxton Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Buxton, NCPosted by
Buxton Post

Buxton is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(BUXTON, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Buxton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Buxton, NCPosted by
Buxton Post

Get weather-ready — Buxton’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Buxton: Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;