Littlefork, MN

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
Littlefork News Watch
Littlefork News Watch
 16 days ago

(LITTLEFORK, MN) Saturday is set to be rainy in Littlefork, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Littlefork:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0aFR8u5400

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Littlefork News Watch

Littlefork News Watch

Littlefork, MN
ABOUT

With Littlefork News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Littlefork, MN
