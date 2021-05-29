4-Day Weather Forecast For Council
COUNCIL, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
