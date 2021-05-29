Cancel
Council, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Council

Council Dispatch
 16 days ago

COUNCIL, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cyr4y_0aFR8tCL00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Council Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

