Dove Creek Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Dove Creek Bulletin
Dove Creek Bulletin
 16 days ago

DOVE CREEK, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aFR8sJc00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 50 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dove Creek, CO
ABOUT

With Dove Creek Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

