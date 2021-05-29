Cancel
Cando, ND

Cando Weather Forecast

Cando Times
 16 days ago

CANDO, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WgGUJ_0aFR8qYA00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 70 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 80 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cando, ND
ABOUT

With Cando Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

