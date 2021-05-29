Cando Weather Forecast

CANDO, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 70 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 24 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night High 71 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 28 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 80 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 21 mph



