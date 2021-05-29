Daily Weather Forecast For Benkelman
BENKELMAN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Areas of fog in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 60 °F, low 48 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
