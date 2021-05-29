A rainy Saturday in Tatum — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(TATUM, NM) Saturday is set to be rainy in Tatum, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tatum:

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms during night High 82 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, May 30 Widespread Showers And Thunderstorms High 80 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, May 31 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 73 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 75 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.