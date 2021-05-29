Weather Forecast For Scobey
SCOBEY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
