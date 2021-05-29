Daily Weather Forecast For Clayton

CLAYTON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 63 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 69 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Chance Rain Showers High 71 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.