Hallock, MN

Saturday rain in Hallock meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Hallock Bulletin
Hallock Bulletin
 16 days ago

(HALLOCK, MN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Hallock Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hallock:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0aFR8lNl00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 61 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hallock, MN
With Hallock Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

