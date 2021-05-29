Iraan Daily Weather Forecast
IRAAN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
