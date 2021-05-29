Iraan Daily Weather Forecast

IRAAN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated showers and thunderstorms during night High 85 °F, low 68 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Sunday, May 30 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 81 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 35 mph



Monday, May 31 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 79 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



