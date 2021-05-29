Cancel
Correctionville, IA

Saturday rain in Correctionville: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Correctionville News Watch
 16 days ago

(CORRECTIONVILLE, IA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Correctionville Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Correctionville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0aFR8ija00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Correctionville News Watch

Correctionville, IA
With Correctionville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
