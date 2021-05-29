Cancel
Chappell, NE

Weather Forecast For Chappell

 16 days ago

CHAPPELL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1NZY_0aFR8hqr00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 61 °F, low 44 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Chappell News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

