Weather Forecast For Chappell
CHAPPELL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
