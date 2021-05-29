4-Day Weather Forecast For Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
