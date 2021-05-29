4-Day Weather Forecast For Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 86 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 18 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 76 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 82 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.