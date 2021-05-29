Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Fairfield

Posted by 
Fairfield Digest
Fairfield Digest
 16 days ago

FAIRFIELD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0aFR8gy800

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fairfield Digest

Fairfield Digest

Fairfield, NC
2
Followers
120
Post
152
Views
ABOUT

With Fairfield Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Fairfield, NCPosted by
Fairfield Digest

Get weather-ready — Fairfield’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fairfield: Monday, May 17: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Fairfield, NCPosted by
Fairfield Digest

Tuesday sun alert in Fairfield — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(FAIRFIELD, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fairfield. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.