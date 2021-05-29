Cancel
Cooperstown, ND

Weather Forecast For Cooperstown

Cooperstown Digest
 16 days ago

COOPERSTOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vFIV_0aFR8f5P00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 59 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Cooperstown Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

