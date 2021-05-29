Cancel
Moapa, NV

Daily Weather Forecast For Moapa

Moapa News Watch
Moapa News Watch
 16 days ago

MOAPA, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 99 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 103 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 104 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 105 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Moapa News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Sunday has sun for Moapa — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MOAPA, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Moapa. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Get weather-ready — Moapa's 4-day outlook

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Moapa: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny then patchy blowing dust in the day; while patchy blowing dust then mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Moapa

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Moapa: Monday, May 17: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast. This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev. CAZ072-NVZ002-180300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of...
GALLERY: Weekend weather in northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A collection of photos and video from this weekend's weather pattern. Did it storm in your area? Did you take photos or catch anything on video? Submit your content to our Chime In page for a chance to be featured.
Showers expected to pop up over Clark County Sunday afternoon

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sunday is calling for mostly sunny skies in the Las Vegas valley, however, some showers are popping up around Clark County. A low-pressure system moving through could generate thunderstorms, mostly over Spring Mountain and Black Mountain. Monday morning may see a few showers lingering in the...