Daily Weather Forecast For Moapa
MOAPA, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 99 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 103 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 104 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 105 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.