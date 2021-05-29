Daily Weather Forecast For Monterey
MONTEREY, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Areas of fog in the day; while light rain likely during night
- High 59 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain then mostly cloudy during night
- High 55 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.