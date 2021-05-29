Daily Weather Forecast For Monterey

MONTEREY, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Areas of fog in the day; while light rain likely during night High 59 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Sunday, May 30 Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain then mostly cloudy during night High 55 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 72 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



