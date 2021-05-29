Cancel
Eureka, NV

Weather Forecast For Eureka

Eureka Bulletin
Eureka Bulletin
 16 days ago

EUREKA, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0aFR8bYV00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 46 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Eureka, NV
ABOUT

With Eureka Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Eureka Bulletin

Sunday sun alert in Eureka — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(EUREKA, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Eureka. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
California StateSFGate

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast. This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged. values for large geographic areas and may not be representative. of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,. please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev. CAZ072-NVZ002-180300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of...
Nevada Statemynews4.com

GALLERY: Weekend weather in northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A collection of photos and video from this weekend's weather pattern. Did it storm in your area? Did you take photos or catch anything on video? Submit your content to our Chime In page for a chance to be featured.
Eureka County, NVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL WHITE PINE AND SOUTHEASTERN EUREKA COUNTIES UNTIL 130 PM PDT At 1244 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 19 miles east of Eureka to 8 miles southeast of Pinto Summit. Half inch hail and wind gusts 40 to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Eureka, Pinto Summit and Pancake Summit.
Eureka County, NVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Humboldt County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Humboldt County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN HUMBOLDT NORTHEASTERN LANDER AND NORTHWESTERN EUREKA COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM PDT At 1213 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles north of Argenta, moving southwest at 10 mph. Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph and pea sized hail will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Humboldt, northeastern Lander and northwestern Eureka Counties.
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LANDER...NORTHERN NYE AND SOUTHWESTERN EUREKA COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM PDT At 126 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles east of Hickison Summit, moving south at 5 mph. Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph and pea size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Antelope Peak.