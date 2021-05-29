Cancel
Neah Bay, WA

Daily Weather Forecast For Neah Bay

Neah Bay Dispatch
NEAH BAY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KnAmX_0aFR8afm00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 59 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

