Daily Weather Forecast For Neah Bay
NEAH BAY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 59 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.