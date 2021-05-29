Medway Daily Weather Forecast
MEDWAY, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost during night
- High 61 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy then chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, May 31
Light rain in the day; while light rain likely then chance rain showers during night
- High 61 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
