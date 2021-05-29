Cancel
Medway, ME

Medway Daily Weather Forecast

Medway Post
MEDWAY, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0aFR8Zjv00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost during night

    • High 61 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Light rain in the day; while light rain likely then chance rain showers during night

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Medway, ME
With Medway Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Take advantage of Monday sun in Medway

(MEDWAY, ME) The forecast is calling for sun today in Medway. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Penobscot County, MEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Penobscot A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL PENOBSCOT COUNTY At 516 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over southwestern Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, or 9 miles east of Mount Katahdin, moving southeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Millinocket, Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, Stacyville, Grindstone, Katahdin Lake and Benedicta. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 near mile marker 258, and between mile markers 260 and 263. State Highway 11 between Grindstone and Stacyville.
92 Moose

Maine Will Get A Sneak Peak At Summer On Wednesday & Thursday

There is no denying that the Winter of 2020 / 2021 was really mild. Yes, there were a lot of people who were overjoyed at the fact they did not have a lot of snow to shovel and did not have to deal with the frigid temperatures that we normally have to deal with in a regular winter. Of course, the snowmobilers and skiers were less than happy about the lack of snow.
Hancock County, MEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hancock, Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hancock; Penobscot The National Weather Service in Caribou Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Hancock County in southeastern Maine South central Penobscot County in east central Maine * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 441 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Penobscot Township, or 9 miles east of Bucksport, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Ellsworth, Bucksport, Blue Hill, Brewer, Hampden, Dedham, Verona Island, Penobscot Township, Orrington, Holden, Orland, Eddington, Surry, Penobscot, Clifton, Otis and Verona. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Hancock County, MEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:27:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hancock; Penobscot THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL HANCOCK AND SOUTH CENTRAL PENOBSCOT COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
Hancock County, MEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Hancock, Interior Hancock, Southern Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Interior Hancock; Southern Penobscot A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL HANCOCK AND SOUTH CENTRAL PENOBSCOT COUNTIES At 437 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Penobscot Township, or 8 miles west of Ellsworth, moving northwest at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ellsworth, Bucksport, Blue Hill, Brewer, Hampden, Dedham, Penobscot Township, Orrington, Holden, Orland, Eddington, Surry, Clifton and Otis. This includes the following highways US Highway 1 near Orland. State Highway 9 near East Eddington.