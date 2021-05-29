Chama Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CHAMA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 37 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 73 °F, low 39 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 60 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.