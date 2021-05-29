San Luis Daily Weather Forecast
SAN LUIS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 43 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 67 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night
- High 56 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
