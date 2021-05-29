Cancel
Easton, KS

Easton Weather Forecast

Easton News Watch
Easton News Watch
 16 days ago

EASTON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ODdNn_0aFR8W5k00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 65 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight Chance Rain Showers

    • High 71 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Easton, KS
ABOUT

With Easton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Easton, KS
Atchison County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Atchison, Leavenworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Atchison; Leavenworth The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Stranger Creek at Easton affecting Leavenworth and Atchison KS Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Stranger Creek at Easton. * Until Tuesday morning. * At 3:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 17.8 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.6 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water enters low-lying fields south of Easton. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, 1st street in Easton and 231st street north and south of Easton begin to flood. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Highway 192 just east of Easton is closed due to swift current of water over the road. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, All roads out of Easton except for highway 192 west of 231st street in Easton are closed. In addition, water covers Millwood Road, 3 miles north of Easton. Water depth is 6 inches across the eastbound lane. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed 7am 7am 7am Stranger Creek Easton 17.0 17.8 Mon 3am 18.6 6.9 2.8
Leavenworth County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Leavenworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Leavenworth The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Johnson KS County in east central Kansas South Central Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Southern Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas Southern Clay County in west central Missouri Jackson County in west central Missouri Southwestern Ray County in west central Missouri * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 536 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Lenexa, Leawood, Raytown, Liberty, Grandview, Prairie Village, Gardner, Grain Valley, Merriam, Mission, Oak Grove, Bonner Springs and De Soto. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Kansas Stateccenterdispatch.com

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.