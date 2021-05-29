Easton Weather Forecast
EASTON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 67 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Rain Showers Likely
- High 65 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Slight Chance Rain Showers
- High 71 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.