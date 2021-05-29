Chambers Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CHAMBERS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 85 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
