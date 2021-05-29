Chambers Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CHAMBERS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 85 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 24 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 84 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 16 mph



Monday, May 31 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 81 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 22 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.